There is a good chance Blackstone Inc. (BX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at 90.12 in the last session, up 2.14% from day before closing price of $88.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4699619 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $127 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 122,500 shares for $32.77 per share. The transaction valued at 4,013,896 led to the insider holds 699,646 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 4,410 shares of BX for $143,481 on Oct 12. The 10% Owner now owns 822,146 shares after completing the transaction at $32.54 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 31,500 shares for $32.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,025,983 and left with 826,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $149.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BX traded on average about 3.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 707.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 696.15M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.73, compared to 15.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BX is 5.83, which was 2.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, a decrease of -32.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.76B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $11.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.