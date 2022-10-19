There Is Still Room For Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) was 14.40 for the day, up 3.15% from the previous closing price of $13.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094013 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares for $14.05 per share. The transaction valued at 140,511 led to the insider holds 126,342 shares of the business.

Vitalone Joseph A sold 35,372 shares of EXTR for $530,633 on Aug 29. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 41,298 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Khanna Raj, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $15.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 230,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.87.

Shares Statistics:

EXTR traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 819.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.10M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 6.48, compared to 6.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.