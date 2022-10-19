There Is Still Room For Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) closed the day trading at 19.79 up 4.99% from the previous closing price of $18.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1500817 shares were traded. RVMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On March 01, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $26.

On September 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 23, 2021, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Anders Jack sold 449 shares for $19.04 per share. The transaction valued at 8,550 led to the insider holds 29,956 shares of the business.

Horn Margaret A sold 1,267 shares of RVMD for $24,127 on Sep 19. The now owns 62,512 shares after completing the transaction at $19.04 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Kelsey Stephen Michael, who serves as the of the company, sold 1,267 shares for $19.04 each. As a result, the insider received 24,127 and left with 288,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVMD has reached a high of $34.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVMD traded about 989.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVMD traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 87.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 11.44, compared to 9.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.59% and a Short% of Float of 17.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.01 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.44. EPS for the following year is -$3.71, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.5 and -$3.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39M, up 2.70% from the average estimate.