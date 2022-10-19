There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC).

In the latest session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) closed at 0.24 up 7.73% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7633515 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2234 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 14,216 led to the insider holds 381,851 shares of the business.

Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 70,000 shares of ENSC for $34,083 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 354,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9683.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENSC has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 624.85k with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 359.08k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.