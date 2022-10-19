There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

As of close of business last night, KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock clocked out at 46.44, up 2.79% from its previous closing price of $45.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163260 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 81,075,000 led to the insider holds 572,354 shares of the business.

Sorkin David sold 60,000 shares of KKR for $3,416,568 on Aug 16. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 1,474,144 shares after completing the transaction at $56.94 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Cohler Matt, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,710 shares for $52.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 991,485 and bolstered with 86,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $83.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KKR traded 3.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 859.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.72M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.16, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, KKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $3.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.88B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.64B and the low estimate is $7.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.