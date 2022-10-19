There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Snap Inc. (SNAP).

In the latest session, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at 10.60 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $10.59. On the day, 37984738 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snap Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $22 from $29 previously.

On September 27, 2022, Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Gorman Jeremi sold 36,816 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 417,674 led to the insider holds 1,343,344 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 28,493 shares of SNAP for $323,282 on Sep 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,036,423 shares after completing the transaction at $11.35 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,160 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 58,979 and left with 1,064,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $79.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNAP has traded an average of 54.18M shares per day and 31.46M over the past ten days. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 57.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 26 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates