There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

The closing price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) was 46.80 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $47.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142094 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YUMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 632.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Yuen Aiken sold 1,480 shares for $54.99 per share. The transaction valued at 81,385 led to the insider holds 4,468 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $61.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.86.

Shares Statistics:

YUMC traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 421.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 402.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 10.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, YUMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.14 and $5.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.82. EPS for the following year is $14.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.26 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.23B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.32B and the low estimate is $88.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.