This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

As of close of business last night, Dropbox Inc.’s stock clocked out at 21.21, up 2.07% from its previous closing price of $20.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2331869 shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Volkmer Bart sold 11,000 shares for $20.12 per share. The transaction valued at 221,334 led to the insider holds 311,855 shares of the business.

Houston Andrew sold 52,551 shares of DBX for $1,057,473 on Oct 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 175,000 shares after completing the transaction at $20.12 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Houston Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 240,999 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider received 4,851,069 and left with 8,781,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DBX traded 2.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 364.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.81, compared to 16.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $570.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.56M to a low estimate of $568.5M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $523.93M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.25M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $595.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.