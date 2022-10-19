This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

In the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at 23.42 up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $23.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1815041 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 44.10 and its Current Ratio is at 44.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $41.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAC has traded an average of 2.43M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 134.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.55M. Insiders hold about 16.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.95% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 10.3M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and -$1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.36 and -$0.01.