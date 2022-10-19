This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

In the latest session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at 2.41 up 5.70% from its previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295965 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3270 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares for $4.01 per share. The transaction valued at 19,549 led to the insider holds 1,075,908 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 17,694 shares of LLAP for $70,953 on Sep 14. The 10% Owner now owns 1,333,980 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,218 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 28,944 and left with 1,077,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0325.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LLAP has traded an average of 432.41K shares per day and 861.19k over the past ten days. A total of 137.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.52M. Insiders hold about 48.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 847.59k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.