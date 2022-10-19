Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

The closing price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) was 99.59 for the day, up 2.18% from the previous closing price of $97.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2306484 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $152 to $126.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $145.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Mouadeb Mark Daniel sold 600 shares for $100.94 per share. The transaction valued at 60,564 led to the insider holds 12,243 shares of the business.

Golden Timothy P sold 322 shares of COF for $35,050 on Aug 29. The Controller now owns 11,392 shares after completing the transaction at $108.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 12,538 shares for $115.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,451,433 and left with 3,757,016 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $174.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.95.

Shares Statistics:

COF traded an average of 2.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.57M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 7.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.06 and a low estimate of $4.64, while EPS last year was $6.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.17, with high estimates of $4.81 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.02 and $18.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.9. EPS for the following year is $18.29, with 20 analysts recommending between $20.33 and $11.67.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.81B to a low estimate of $8.44B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.83B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.74B, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.58B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.43B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.78B and the low estimate is $34.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.