Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed the day trading at 25.26 up 2.47% from the previous closing price of $24.65. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045247 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Moxie Dwight sold 11,000 shares for $27.07 per share. The transaction valued at 297,798 led to the insider holds 31,694 shares of the business.

Russell Angus C. bought 6,400 shares of RVNC for $100,741 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 26,913 shares after completing the transaction at $15.74 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, Rankin Aubrey, who serves as the President, Innovation & Tech of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $14.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 432,876 and bolstered with 95,463 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $30.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVNC traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVNC traded about 1.36M shares per day. A total of 81.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.67M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.99.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $28.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.8M, an estimated increase of 51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.4M, an increase of 43.80% less than the figure of $51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.8M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270M and the low estimate is $184.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.