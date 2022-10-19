Update from Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) was 5.54 for the day, up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542068 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.75.

Shares Statistics:

HIMX traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 174.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.76M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.15M with a Short Ratio of 8.16, compared to 21.41M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

