Update from Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): A steady trajectory

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) closed the day trading at 0.27 up 7.76% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5839223 shares were traded. KALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KALA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Reumuth Mary sold 2,613 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 967 led to the insider holds 130,595 shares of the business.

Trachtenberg Eric sold 2,613 shares of KALA for $967 on Jun 27. The now owns 111,203 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Brazzell Romulus K, who serves as the of the company, sold 3,144 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,163 and left with 285,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $2.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2909, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6356.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KALA traded about 970.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KALA traded about 920.12k shares per day. A total of 73.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.76M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 3.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49M to a low estimate of $1.76M. As of the current estimate, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.05M, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24M, up 286.10% from the average estimate.