Update from Phillips 66 (PSX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) was 96.11 for the day, up 0.68% from the previous closing price of $95.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2721902 shares were traded. PSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.54.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PSX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $132.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Garland Greg C. sold 146,700 shares for $109.70 per share. The transaction valued at 16,093,635 led to the insider holds 656,563 shares of the business.

Roberts Timothy D. sold 59,100 shares of PSX for $6,513,452 on Jun 08. The Executive Vice President now owns 48,201 shares after completing the transaction at $110.21 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Johnson Paula Ann, who serves as the Retired Executive VP and GC of the company, sold 44,700 shares for $108.91 each. As a result, the insider received 4,868,326 and left with 102,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Phillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSX has reached a high of $111.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.59.

Shares Statistics:

PSX traded an average of 3.30M shares per day over the past three months and 3.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 483.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.88M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 10.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, PSX has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.23 and a low estimate of $4.37, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.63, with high estimates of $7.18 and low estimates of $3.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.04 and $9.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.3. EPS for the following year is $10.17, with 16 analysts recommending between $14.91 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.56B to a low estimate of $28.83B. As of the current estimate, Phillips 66’s year-ago sales were $22.88B, an estimated increase of 90.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.85B, up 38.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.48B and the low estimate is $114.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.