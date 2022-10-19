What shareholders can do to beat the market with Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock

As of close of business last night, Airbnb Inc.’s stock clocked out at 117.94, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $116.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5563178 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABNB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $143.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Gebbia Joseph sold 250,000 shares for $110.13 per share. The transaction valued at 27,531,704 led to the insider holds 1,250,101 shares of the business.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,500 shares of ABNB for $263,725 on Oct 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 238,481 shares after completing the transaction at $105.49 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $106.07 each. As a result, the insider received 26,516,730 and left with 1,500,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $212.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 638.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.14M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.04 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 30 analysts expect revenue to total $2.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 57.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $8.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.