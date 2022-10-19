What shareholders can do to beat the market with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) stock

As of close of business last night, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock clocked out at 43.55, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $43.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048188 shares were traded. CM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $172.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CM has reached a high of $66.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CM traded 969.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 904.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 904.24M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.9M with a Short Ratio of 45.36, compared to 11.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.84, CM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.94 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.38B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.38B and the low estimate is $17.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.