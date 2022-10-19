Which analyst expects Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s stock clocked out at 18.59, up 3.74% from its previous closing price of $17.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101726 shares were traded. HEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HEP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 157.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Baldwin Larry R bought 1,235 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 19,760 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

LEE JAMES H sold 8,809 shares of HEP for $143,146 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 20,194 shares after completing the transaction at $16.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Holly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HEP has reached a high of $20.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HEP traded 161.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 189.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.59M. Insiders hold about 63.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 9.01, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, HEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.91. The current Payout Ratio is 79.90% for HEP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 16, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.94 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $504.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $496.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $494.5M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $514.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531M and the low estimate is $484M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.