Which analyst expects TC Energy Corporation (TRP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, TC Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at 42.50, up 2.29% from its previous closing price of $41.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3074494 shares were traded. TRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRP traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.01B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.49M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.32M with a Short Ratio of 31.76, compared to 27.17M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, TRP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.63. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.95. The current Payout Ratio is 151.90% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $2.62B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.61B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.61B and the low estimate is $11.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.