YVR (Liquid Media Group Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) closed at 0.32 up 6.70% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0093 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2341739 shares were traded. YVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3098 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2912.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YVR has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3798, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5419.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YVR has traded an average of 181.27K shares per day and 293.33k over the past ten days. A total of 19.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.94M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for YVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 474.44k with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 364.8k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.