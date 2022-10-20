A correction may be in store for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) shares?

As of close of business last night, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 4.20, down -7.49% from its previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702631 shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KALV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 29, 2019, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On March 20, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 1,320 shares for $17.01 per share. The transaction valued at 22,458 led to the insider holds 110,858 shares of the business.

Audhya Paul K. sold 725 shares of KALV for $10,847 on Aug 17. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 1,693 shares after completing the transaction at $14.96 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Yea Christopher, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 1,145 shares for $14.96 each. As a result, the insider received 17,130 and left with 33,597 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $18.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.6944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.6333.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KALV traded 353.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 699k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.92M. Shares short for KALV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 2.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.96 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.66 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.6, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.07 and -$4.43.