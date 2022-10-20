A correction may be in store for WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shares?

As of close of business last night, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 86.77, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $87.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060417 shares were traded. WEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $98 from $108 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $104.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $109.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Straka Mary Beth sold 2,500 shares for $106.02 per share. The transaction valued at 265,060 led to the insider holds 2,596 shares of the business.

Mastoris William sold 4,690 shares of WEC for $492,630 on Aug 12. The EVP-Cust. Svc. and Operations now owns 2,506 shares after completing the transaction at $105.04 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Garvin Robert M, who serves as the Exec Vice President – Ext Affs of the company, sold 31,480 shares for $104.21 each. As a result, the insider received 3,280,484 and left with 11,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEC has reached a high of $108.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEC traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.02M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 4.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, WEC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.91. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 64.80% for WEC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $4.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.32B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.05B and the low estimate is $8.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.