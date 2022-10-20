A glimpse at Bone Biologics Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) closed at 0.54 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514989 shares were traded. BBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5012.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bone Biologics Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 80.10 and its Current Ratio is at 80.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLG has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1513, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7912.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBLG has traded an average of 156.52K shares per day and 651.51k over the past ten days. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.22M. Insiders hold about 69.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.43, compared to 24.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.