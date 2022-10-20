A glimpse at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) closed at 2.68 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519659 shares were traded. DBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when COSTELLO ELLEN bought 12,000 shares for $3.29 per share. The transaction valued at 39,480 led to the insider holds 166,283 shares of the business.

BESANKO BRUCE H bought 7,152 shares of DBD for $25,032 on May 16. The Director now owns 100,726 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On May 13, another insider, RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 14,784 shares for $3.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,295 and bolstered with 447,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has reached a high of $11.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0013.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBD has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 713.61k over the past ten days. A total of 79.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.39M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 10.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.77% and a Short% of Float of 16.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $885.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $903.7M to a low estimate of $865.1M. As of the current estimate, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $959.2M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.36M, a decrease of -5.90% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $946M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.91B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.92B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.