A glimpse at Exxon Mobil Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s stock clocked out at 103.79, up 2.97% from its previous closing price of $100.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20860613 shares were traded. XOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $133 from $90 previously.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $102 to $109.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 40,000 shares for $86.97 per share. The transaction valued at 3,478,779 led to the insider holds 1,177,000 shares of the business.

UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 960,000 shares of XOM for $84,966,513 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 1,137,000 shares after completing the transaction at $88.51 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Talley Darrin L, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $94.60 each. As a result, the insider received 236,500 and left with 27,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exxon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOM has reached a high of $105.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XOM traded 19.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 43.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.48, XOM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.38. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for XOM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 18, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.38, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.11 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.88. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 25 analysts recommending between $14.63 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $132.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.44B to a low estimate of $90.42B. As of the current estimate, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.74B, an estimated increase of 95.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $769.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $491.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.64B, up 72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $445.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.31B and the low estimate is $263.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.