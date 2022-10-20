A glimpse at iHeartMedia Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at 8.41 down -3.56% from its previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 839792 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $9.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 54,112 shares for $9.31 per share. The transaction valued at 503,739 led to the insider holds 1,774,633 shares of the business.

Rasulo James A bought 40,223 shares of IHRT for $480,849 on May 12. The Director now owns 87,591 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On May 12, another insider, Hamilton Scott D, who serves as the of the company, bought 400 shares for $11.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,624 and bolstered with 18,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, iHeartMedia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IHRT has traded an average of 740.26K shares per day and 651.87k over the past ten days. A total of 148.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.13M. Shares short for IHRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.13, compared to 5.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $955.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $968.7M to a low estimate of $937.6M. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $809.39M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.