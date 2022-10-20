A glimpse at iMedia Brands Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694389 shares were traded. IMBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4520.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 20, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lalo Eyal bought 390,880 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,200,002 led to the insider holds 2,223,317 shares of the business.

Friedman Michael bought 195,440 shares of IMBI for $600,001 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,182,063 shares after completing the transaction at $3.07 per share. On May 11, another insider, PETERMAN TIM, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 32,573 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,999 and bolstered with 622,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMBI has reached a high of $8.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1977.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMBI has traded an average of 699.90K shares per day and 2.83M over the past ten days. A total of 26.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.00M. Insiders hold about 10.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 221.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 179.42k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $551.1M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $778.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $844.9M and the low estimate is $727.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.