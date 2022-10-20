A glimpse at Nkarta Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) closed at 12.62 down -5.54% from its previous closing price of $13.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797536 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nkarta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.70 and its Current Ratio is at 31.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on October 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On July 18, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on July 18, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Brandenberger Ralph sold 842 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 11,805 led to the insider holds 7,800 shares of the business.

HASTINGS PAUL J sold 498 shares of NKTX for $6,474 on Sep 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 250,461 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, HASTINGS PAUL J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,376 shares for $13.03 each. As a result, the insider received 304,615 and left with 250,959 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKTX has traded an average of 427.96K shares per day and 411.46k over the past ten days. A total of 48.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.91M. Shares short for NKTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 13.80, compared to 5.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.97% and a Short% of Float of 14.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.55 and -$3.33.