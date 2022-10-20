A glimpse at SiriusPoint Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at 5.52 up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630145 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiriusPoint Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPNT has traded an average of 695.49K shares per day and 649.94k over the past ten days. A total of 160.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.03M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1.98M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.4.