A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

After finishing at $43.31 in the prior trading day, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed at 45.09, up 4.11%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1802428 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when COLLINS T JAY sold 5,000 shares for $40.32 per share. The transaction valued at 201,610 led to the insider holds 10,137 shares of the business.

GARDNER JOHN B sold 4,252 shares of MUR for $168,045 on Sep 02. The Vice President now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $39.52 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, MIRELES THOMAS J, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 5,540 shares for $36.30 each. As a result, the insider received 201,085 and left with 51,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $45.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 7.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.62%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MUR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.62, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.38 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $884.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $728M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $549.64M, an estimated increase of 60.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.02B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.