An average trading volume for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $216.95 in the prior trading day, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) closed at 214.19, down -1.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+8.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513000 shares were traded. ANSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $209.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ANSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $320.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $285 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Emswiler Shane sold 436 shares for $233.59 per share. The transaction valued at 101,845 led to the insider holds 26,572 shares of the business.

Dorchak Glenda sold 800 shares of ANSS for $204,944 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 4,041 shares after completing the transaction at $256.18 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Emswiler Shane, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 3,471 shares for $311.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,082,397 and left with 27,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ANSYS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANSS has reached a high of $413.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 243.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 277.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 524.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 697.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ANSS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.94 and $7.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $8.63, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.24 and $7.43.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $467.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $475M to a low estimate of $462.5M. As of the current estimate, ANSYS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $430.65M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $458.49M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $466.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.7M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $2.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.