An average trading volume for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed at 13.28 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774899 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $13.50 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when BRIGGS JOHN sold 5,001 shares for $18.71 per share. The transaction valued at 93,569 led to the insider holds 21,474 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $23.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCSG traded on average about 681.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 572.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.52M. Shares short for HCSG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.03, compared to 8.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 16.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCSG is 0.85, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 210.70% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.