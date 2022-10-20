An investigation into Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $35.13 in the prior trading day, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) closed at 33.80, down -3.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704921 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Ball Susan E sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 447,030 led to the insider holds 155,896 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Burns William J., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,705 shares for $28.99 each. As a result, the insider received 426,236 and left with 246,404 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $35.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 892.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 804.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.92M. Shares short for CCRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 2.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $740.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.16M to a low estimate of $739.96M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.83M, an estimated increase of 123.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.