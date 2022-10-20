An overall feel about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.09, down -3.05% from its previous closing price of $19.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580456 shares were traded. SBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $33 from $30 previously.

On April 19, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sinclair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBGI has reached a high of $31.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBGI traded 680.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 549.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.67, compared to 3.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SBGI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 1.90% for SBGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$4.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.93 and $37.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $38.31. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.9 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.13B, down -29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.39B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.