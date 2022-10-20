Analysis of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG): Selected Notes

The closing price of National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) was 50.86 for the day, down -0.99% from the previous closing price of $51.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $+2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571019 shares were traded. NGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.04.

Our analysis of NGG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 133.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, NGG has reached a high of $80.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.15.

NGG traded an average of 485.78K shares per day over the past three months and 710.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 725.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 697.09M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 556.56k with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 831.13k on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, NGG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.25. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.29. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NGG, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 916:1000 ratio.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.