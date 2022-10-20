Are analysts optimistic about ALLETE Inc.’s (NYSE:ALE) stock?

The closing price of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) was 51.53 for the day, down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $52.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619487 shares were traded. ALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On January 21, 2021, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $61.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ALLETE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALE has reached a high of $68.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.84.

Shares Statistics:

ALE traded an average of 298.72K shares per day over the past three months and 396.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.63, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.47, ALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.43. The current Payout Ratio is 70.80% for ALE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $351.05M to a low estimate of $327.4M. As of the current estimate, ALLETE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $335.6M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.