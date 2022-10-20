Are analysts optimistic about Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s (NYSE:WWW) stock?

The closing price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) was 16.10 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $16.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655986 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WWW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when HOFFMAN BRENDAN bought 5,000 shares for $21.65 per share. The transaction valued at 108,250 led to the insider holds 34,291 shares of the business.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M sold 4,788 shares of WWW for $105,432 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 5,314 shares after completing the transaction at $22.02 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,975 shares for $23.34 each. As a result, the insider received 116,116 and left with 25,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wolverine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $38.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.64.

Shares Statistics:

WWW traded an average of 568.42K shares per day over the past three months and 761.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 79.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.66M. Shares short for WWW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 8.21, compared to 3.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, WWW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 27.20% for WWW, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $745.5M to a low estimate of $729.44M. As of the current estimate, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $572.73M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.