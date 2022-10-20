Are Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) closed at 2.35 down -10.31% from its previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610832 shares were traded. PSNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Personalis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Chen Richard sold 1,581 shares for $3.48 per share. The transaction valued at 5,502 led to the insider holds 143,855 shares of the business.

Tachibana Aaron sold 3,474 shares of PSNL for $12,090 on Sep 20. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 223,669 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Chen Richard, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 420 shares for $3.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,399 and left with 145,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has reached a high of $21.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4687, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1259.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSNL has traded an average of 439.31K shares per day and 347.33k over the past ten days. A total of 45.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.93M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PSNL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 2.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.46 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.64, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.29 and -$3.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $16.5M to a low estimate of $13.98M. As of the current estimate, Personalis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.21M, an estimated decrease of -26.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.49M, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95M and the low estimate is $74.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.