As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) offers stability

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) closed the day trading at 51.13 down -9.26% from the previous closing price of $56.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2439355 shares were traded. ESTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESTA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

On August 24, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $107.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2022, with a $107 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when JW Asset Management, LLC bought 5,000 shares for $54.83 per share. The transaction valued at 274,150 led to the insider holds 3,192,485 shares of the business.

JW Asset Management, LLC bought 10,000 shares of ESTA for $575,200 on May 09. The 10% Owner now owns 3,187,485 shares after completing the transaction at $57.52 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, JW Asset Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $70.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,450,350 and bolstered with 3,177,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 78.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTA has reached a high of $93.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESTA traded about 143.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESTA traded about 398.88k shares per day. A total of 24.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.33M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 10.72, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.16 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $38.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.8M to a low estimate of $37.8M. As of the current estimate, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.44M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $161.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.68M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $207.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.