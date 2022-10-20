As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) offers stability

The closing price of Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) was 15.45 for the day, down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $15.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522965 shares were traded. GTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GTN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 15, 2020, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Howell Robin Robinson bought 290 shares for $15.83 per share. The transaction valued at 4,591 led to the insider holds 1,692,844 shares of the business.

HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 290 shares of GTN for $4,591 on Jun 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 1,692,844 shares after completing the transaction at $15.83 per share. On May 19, another insider, COWART JACKSON S IV, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $20.19 each. As a result, the insider received 98,931 and left with 12,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gray’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTN has reached a high of $25.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.59.

Shares Statistics:

GTN traded an average of 610.20K shares per day over the past three months and 559.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.82M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.72, compared to 8.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, GTN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for GTN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.85. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.