As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Southern Company (SO) offers stability

The closing price of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) was 64.69 for the day, down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $65.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3158702 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $87 from $76 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $77.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares for $64.52 per share. The transaction valued at 935,540 led to the insider holds 115,284 shares of the business.

Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of SO for $1,152,315 on Sep 08. The Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear now owns 115,284 shares after completing the transaction at $79.47 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Kuczynski Stephen E, who serves as the Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of the company, sold 14,500 shares for $78.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,136,365 and left with 115,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.91.

Shares Statistics:

SO traded an average of 4.04M shares per day over the past three months and 4.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 12.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.56, SO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.42. The current Payout Ratio is 93.50% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.42 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.1B to a low estimate of $6.25B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $6.15B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.98B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.11B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.33B and the low estimate is $22.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.