Best 5 TaaS Companies Stocks to Buy in 2022

Among today’s fastest-growing sectors is transportation as a service (TaaS). TaaS Companies offer services like delivery, transportation, and rental services. TaaS Companies provide on-demand mobility platforms for ride-sharing, biking, and renting cars. TaaS still needs to reach its full potential, and recent developments in the automotive industry and consumer behavior suggest that the future is nothing less than exciting. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered TaaS growth for some time, however, there is still time to take advantage of it.

Investing in these TaaS companies right now should be at the top of your list.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (FDX) stock lost -2.14% to close Wednesday’s session at $152.96. The stock volume remained at 3.43 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 4.04 million shares within the past 50 days. FDX shares have fallen by -33.30% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 0.05% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -32.81%, while over the past six months, it has shed -26.88%. Further, the company has a current market of $39.62 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 259.00 million.

If we take a glance at the Ownership summary of FedEx Corporation’s stock, Institutional holders make up 73.60% of its total stock ownership. Altogether, they are the legal holders of 259.00 million shares. Whilst focusing on the top 3 stockholders for this publicly-traded organization, The Vanguard Group, Inc. owns 17.79 million shares, with Dodge & Cox in 2nd place owning 17.33 million shares, and PRIMECAP Management Co. in third place with total ownership of 13.24 million shares.

GATX Corporation (GATX)

The stock of GATX Corporation (GATX) lost -1.29% to complete the last trading session at $94.97. The price range of the company’s shares was between $93.76 and $96.2376. It traded 0.11 million shares, which was below its daily average of 0.16 million shares over 100 days. GATX’s shares have gained by 5.36% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -4.25% in the last month. The company has a current dividend yield of 2.19%. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.70.

Sidoti rated the GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) stock “a Buy”. Sidoti’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, February 02, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the GATX shares. According to Susquehanna, the stock is “a Positive,”$12. Susquehanna published their figures in a research note released to investors on Monday, July 26, 2021. Other experts at Cowen have the stock’s price target at $101 price; with their rating of the stock is “an Outperform.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) stock closed the last session at $180.20, decreasing -2.57% or -$4.76. Shares of the company fluctuated between $177.38 and $185.195 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.44 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 1.03 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 13.40%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -1.26%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -43.59%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 14.00%. The stock has returned -13.10% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Lurie Glenn, Director, of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR), sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Aug 03. The shares were sold at an average price of 178.94 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $263,758. As of the close of the Sale, Director now directly holds 0 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $0.0. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock subtracted -0.78% to finish the last trading session at $200.06. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.39 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 2.75 million shares. The shares of Union Pacific Corporation have retreated 4.13% in the last five days; however, they have lost -6.19% over the last month. The stock price has shed -5.59% over the last three months and has lost -11.38 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 49.10 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 5.41.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 2.95%, and 2.41% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 5.71, with the beta factor poised at 1.15. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

On Wednesday, shares in Lyft Inc. (LYFT) fell -2.03% to close the day at $13.02. The volume of shares traded was 14.4 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 14.70 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $12.92 and $13.55. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -2.77. LYFT’s stock has gained 9.41% of its value in the previous five sessions and -22.82% over the past month but has lost -69.53% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $15.21 is above the 200-day moving average of $24.89. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 45.57.

NORRIS, PERNE & FRENCH LLP bought a fresh place in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT). The institutional investor bought 73.2 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 9/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 9/30/2022, NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL, INC. bought approximately 26.5 thousand shares of Lyft Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 7/29/2022, the institutional investor, SJUNDE AP-FONDEN bought 26.1 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.