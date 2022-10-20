Considering Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.71 in the prior trading day, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) closed at 3.39, down -8.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565621 shares were traded. ATHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2617.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.40 and its Current Ratio is at 26.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,101,362 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 3,293,072 led to the insider holds 4,797,278 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 270,000 shares of ATHA for $807,300 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 3,695,916 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, MOEBIUS HANS, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,800 and bolstered with 52,955 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHA has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3576.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 320.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 324.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.66, compared to 3.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.62. EPS for the following year is -$2.79, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$4.53.