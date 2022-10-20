Considering General Dynamics Corporation (GD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) closed at 239.37 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $237.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157842 shares were traded. GD stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $224.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $238.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $265.

On August 30, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $275.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on August 30, 2022, with a $275 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Roualet Mark C. sold 23,600 shares for $240.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,686,750 led to the insider holds 142,661 shares of the business.

NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N sold 71,461 shares of GD for $16,225,240 on Aug 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 781,152 shares after completing the transaction at $227.05 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Gallopoulos Gregory S, who serves as the Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 11,126 shares for $227.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,533,168 and left with 113,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GD has reached a high of $254.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GD traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 276.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 3.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GD is 5.04, which was 4.67 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for GD, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 26, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $3.06, while EPS last year was $3.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.25 and $10.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.1. EPS for the following year is $14.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.75 and $12.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.47B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.36B and the low estimate is $41.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.