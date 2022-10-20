Considering International Seaways Inc. (INSW) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $39.69 in the prior trading day, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at 39.89, up 0.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686667 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares for $35.65 per share. The transaction valued at 35,650 led to the insider holds 46,348 shares of the business.

BLACKLEY IAN T sold 15,499 shares of INSW for $504,751 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 24,090 shares after completing the transaction at $32.57 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Pribor Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $28.89 each. As a result, the insider received 28,892 and left with 47,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $40.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 616.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.58M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 2.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INSW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.26, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.17 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $689.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $566.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $638.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 134.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $693.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.77M and the low estimate is $574.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.