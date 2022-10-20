Considering Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $5.61 in the prior trading day, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) closed at 6.50, up 15.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11143593 shares were traded. ZYME stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZYME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On March 15, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Klompas Neil A sold 2,979 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 20,496 led to the insider holds 13,276 shares of the business.

Josephson Neil bought 5,000 shares of ZYME for $71,386 on Jan 07. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 7,119 shares after completing the transaction at $14.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYME has reached a high of $25.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 651.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.44M. Insiders hold about 6.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.51M with a Short Ratio of 10.67, compared to 9.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.91% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$1.14, while EPS last year was -$1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.68M, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.75M and the low estimate is $6.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 137.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.