EVRG (Evergy Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $58.85 in the prior trading day, Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) closed at 58.32, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642653 shares were traded. EVRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $78 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares for $70.01 per share. The transaction valued at 28,003 led to the insider holds 480 shares of the business.

Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares of EVRG for $27,992 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 880 shares after completing the transaction at $69.98 per share. On May 26, another insider, Lawrence Sandra AJ, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $69.79 each. As a result, the insider received 27,917 and left with 1,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has reached a high of $73.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EVRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.05, compared to 2.29 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 62.10% for EVRG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $3.69.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Evergy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.59B, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.