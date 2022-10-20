GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) closed the day trading at 7.66 up 7.74% from the previous closing price of $7.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1581922 shares were traded. GLOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP has reached a high of $7.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLOP traded about 321.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLOP traded about 591.12k shares per day. A total of 52.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 29.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 166.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 217.32k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Dividends & Splits

GLOP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.27 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.14M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.5M and the low estimate is $306.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.