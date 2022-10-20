GIL (Gildan Activewear Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock clocked out at 31.07, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $31.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585819 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GIL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GIL traded 556.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 508.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.83M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.09, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, GIL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.60% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $715.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $755.89M to a low estimate of $684M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $602.3M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $725.32M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $676.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.12B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.