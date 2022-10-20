I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Oil States International Inc. (OIS).

After finishing at $4.61 in the prior trading day, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed at 5.16, up 11.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001573 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $9.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9229.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 682.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 630.86k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.05M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 4.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $737.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.16M, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $838.7M and the low estimate is $796M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.